Poudre Valley REA Announces Virtual Annual Meeting and Results of 2021 Board of Directors Election

The Poudre Valley REA’s annual membership meeting (PVREA) will once again be held virtually due to ever-changing state and county guidelines regarding large gatherings. But there are still ways for members, and interested community partners, to stay engaged and informed.

The Poudre Valley REA Virtual Annual Meeting will be held Saturday, April 17 at 9 a.m. at www.pvrea.coop/annualmeeting. Members who tune in will be entered to win door prizes, one of two grand prizes, and high school seniors can enter to win the annual Luck-of-the-Draw scholarship. One grand prize features a home electrification package complete with an electric lawnmower, snowblower, leaf blower, hedge trimmer, Ring doorbell, and Nest thermostat. A second grand prize is a voucher to select an electric bike that fits the winner’s lifestyle. Winners will be contacted directly, and a list of winners will be posted to PVREA’s Annual Meeting webpage.

Annual meetings are important events for the membership of electric cooperatives. These events provide members with an operational and financial overview of their cooperative. Member engagement and participation are longstanding pillars of the cooperative business model.

Other topics covered include a member spotlight regarding the Cameron Peak Fire’s impact, highlights from the past year, and where the co-op is headed moving forward.

2021 Board of Directors Election Results

In 2021, members of Poudre Valley REA will not receive election ballots. Three open seats and three candidates resulted in an uncontested election. Candidates included:

incumbent Jan Peterson, representing Larimer County;

incumbent Jack Schneider, representing Weld County; and

Sheryl Dryer Henderson, representing Larimer County.

Sheryl will take office after the April 17, Virtual Annual Meeting of the PVREA membership.

Jim Fender announced his retirement from the Poudre Valley REA Board of Directors after serving for 10 years. PVREA would like to thank Jim for his service to the membership and the experience and wisdom he brought to their Board of Directors.

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving nearly 47,000 homes and businesses in Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties in Northern Colorado. More information is available at www.pvrea.coop. To watch the annual meeting, enter for prizes, and view the 2020 Annual Report, visit www.pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.