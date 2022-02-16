Public’s Help Sought Locating Suspect

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from a Hit-and-Run Motor Vehicle Accident vs. Pedestrian. The accident occurred on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022 at approximately 5:40 pm at the intersection of Mountain Ave. and 4th Street, in Berthoud, and left the pedestrian with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or light tan late 90’s or early 2000’s, pickup truck possibly a Chevy. Security Footage shows the vehicle may be an extended cab 4 door pickup with amber cab lights above the windshield as it traveled westbound on Mountain Avenue. The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 60 years old, skinny build, with glasses and a long gray beard.

If anyone has any information about the suspect, the suspect vehicle, or was in the area the night of the accident, please contact Deputy Fay at 970-498-5503.