Today’s Weather: 2/16/22…More Snow :/

Hey, remember just this last December when we thought we’d never see snow again? Boy, do I sure feel silly now. Today, you guessed it…more snow. We’ll start the day with cloudy conditions and then snow showers will start becoming steady and accumulating snow later on. High 33F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Tonight snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 12F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|25
|32
|11
|Berthoud
|0
|28
|35
|12
|Fort Collins
|1
|28
|33
|12
|Greeley
|0
|29
|33
|12
|Laporte
|0
|29
|33
|11
|Livermore
|1
|23
|24
|2
|Loveland
|0
|28
|34
|13
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|24
|27
|5
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|24
|30
|7
|Wellington
|0
|28
|32
|10
|Windsor
|2
|26
|33
|13
|*As of February 16, 2022 7:30 am
