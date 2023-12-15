Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award Recipient Named

Lori Hodges, Director of the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management, is the recipient of the 2023 Ranger Brendan Unitt Service Community Service Award.

Hodges gives selflessly every day inside and outside of her day-to-day duties at Larimer County. In addition to her duties as Larimer County Dir. of Emergency Management, she is always considering where she can continue to make a difference in the community and has followed her passion and heart of service to assist young adults.

“If you only did your regular job, that would be amazing, but the work you do for our community is profound. People feel empowered by what you do,” said Larimer County Commissioner Kristin Stephens. “But you also help vulnerable young people, and that is such a gift that you’re giving them housing and guidance. It’s difficult being a young person when you don’t have a support system behind you.”

Lori exceptionally serves our community by opening her home to young adults who are experiencing homelessness or who do not have a stable place to stay. Not only does she provide a home to shelter these young adults, but she is also able to mentor them with the assistance of the organization she volunteers for to help them build life skills and realize their strengths.

“Helping out our youth in need is critical, and especially your home to provide a stable place to be that’s safe and where someone cares is just amazing. You are more about helping people and making sure they’re doing great things to prepare counties to take care of their residents,” said Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck McNally. “It’s not surprising that you are there for others — especially those who are in need like our youth. The least we can do is honor you with this award.”

Hodges also serves on many boards locally and nationally to help foster innovations in emergency management.

“You also do all this great work with foster kids at the Matthews House https://www.thematthewshouse.org/ is just another example of accommodating people with tremendous needs to be housed and receive support,” added Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas.

The Ranger Brendan Unitt Service Award is presented to a Larimer County employee in his memory who demonstrates a passion for serving their community through selfless acts of community service.

About the Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award:

Brendan Unitt Brendan began to serve as a Larimer County Natural Resources Boat Ranger at Horsetooth Reservoir in 2020. He committed himself wholeheartedly to providing safety assistance and emergency response to visitors at Horsetooth Reservoir. On Aug. 20, 2020 Brendan Unitt died while rescuing distressed swimmers during a sudden severe storm on Horsetooth Reservoir. Brendan was only days away from starting classes through the police academy at Aims Community College. He was 27 years old. Ranger Unitt’s service and sacrifice to the citizens of Larimer County are honored annually through the Ranger Unitt Award.