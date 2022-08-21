Realities Ride & Rally Back for 21st Annual Edition  

“World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run” and nonprofit fundraiser set for August 26-27



The Realities Ride & Rally will return to the roads of Northern Colorado this summer, once again bringing together thousands of motorcyclists to raise money for local youth in need.

Scheduled for Friday, August 26., and Saturday, August 27, the event includes an opening rally, concert and military appreciation on Friday night followed on Saturday by an 80-mile poker run and after-ride celebration.

Embracing the slogan “Making every mile help a child,” the Realities Ride is ranked by the Guinness Book of World Records as the “World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run.” Proceeds from the event fund Realities for Children, which provides emergency and ongoing support for children who have been abused, neglected, or are at-risk in Northern Colorado and works collaboratively in service with 40 nonprofit partner agencies. Past rallies have raised more than $100,000 for emergency services for children in need.

“These past few years, we have seen a record high need for emergency services, and the mental health impact and healing support needs continue to grow,” said Craig Secher, founder and executive director of Realities for Children. “The Realities Ride is not only one of the largest fundraising events for children who have been abused, neglected, abandoned, or at-risk locally, but it is also one of the most inspirational for the children we serve.”

Friday night’s rally is scheduled for 5 pm to 9 pm at The Biergarten at Anheuser Busch, on the grounds of the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, 2531 Busch Drive in Fort Collins. The rally, including the concert, is free and open to the public. Everyone who arrives during happy hour before 6 p.m. will be entered to win a $500 Scheel’s gift card, and if over 500 people are in attendance by 6 pm, 50 bicycles will be donated to the children they serve!

Saturday morning’s ride begins at Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson, 4250 Byrd Drive in Loveland, with check-in opening at 8 am and bikes out at 9:30 am. The after-ride celebration, which includes a motorcycle stunt show, prize drawings, a silent auction, and live music, starts at 2 pm at The Biergarten at Anheuser Busch.

For full details about the 21st Annual Realities Ride & Rally, including registration information for riders, visit realitiesride.com.

About Realities For Children

Founded in 1995

Provides support for abused, neglected or at-risk children in Northern Colorado

Provided 5,430 children with Emergency Funding in 2021

Represents over 260 Business Members

realitiesforchildren.com