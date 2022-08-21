Loveland Celebrates 60 Years of Groundbreaking Technology and Innovation   

Strong, sustainable businesses create prosperity for our community. Loveland is proud of its longtime connection to technology, and its present work in driving a strong business community and a limitless future.

The Loveland Strategic Partnership announces the largest celebration of innovation to ever take place in Loveland.

On Saturday, October 8 from 9 am to 1 pm the Loveland Strategic Partnership (#LiveLoveland) and a group of invested individuals is inviting the public to a free celebration of innovation at Forge Campus. “60 Years Celebrating Seeds of Innovation” is an event for everyone! Enjoy family-friendly activities, notable speakers, live music, food trucks, awards for outstanding businesses, students, and citizens, tours of Forge Campus facility, an impressive historical timeline of innovation in Loveland, innovation displays, giveaways, and some surprises.

Sixty years ago, Hewlett-Packard opened its first U.S. facility outside of the Bay Area—bringing a world of technology and innovation to Loveland, thanks to co-founder David Packard’s love for his home state. The company that made technology more available and accessible later made Loveland home to its calculator and personal computing business lines.

“Many in this little town of 9,000 at the time worked together to create a proposal that convinced Hewlett and Packard that Loveland was where they should be next. It was a total team effort!” says Kathi Wright, Executive Director of #LiveLoveland.



The 12,800-square-foot initial plant in Loveland started with 28 employees and produced power supplies before expanding to PCs later that decade; it subsequently served as the company’s Components Building. Notably, the Loveland division sold Hewlett-Packard’s 15,000th desktop calculator in 1972.

Even after the personal computing division moved to Fort Collins in the 1970s, the Loveland site continued to prosper. Less than 20 years after it opened, the site boasted 3,000 employees—a full five percent of the company’s worldwide workforce.

In 2021, the City of Loveland contracted with Cultural Resource Historians to complete an architectural inventory on the Hewlett Packard property at 815 14th Street SW, with the support of the Loveland Historic Preservation Commission, that recognizes both the architectural and historical significance of this property.

Hewlett-Packard brought technology to Loveland—and the locals took the ball and ran with it, creating a legacy of innovation, focus, and success.

Today, the nonprofit Warehouse Business Accelerator in Loveland drives prosperity in Colorado’s north Front Range by building community and support resources for innovative companies that create primary jobs, wealth, and economic influence. With a passion for helping businesses grow, the organization has brought in 13 member companies to Northern Colorado in four years, generating revenue exceeding $62 million.

Strong, sustainable businesses create prosperity for our community. Loveland is proud of its longtime connection to technology, its present work in driving a strong business community, and a limitless future to come.

This event is made possible by passionate sponsors and supporters, including our Platinum Sponsor: Keystone Financial Services.

More information can be found through the website at liveloveland.org/.