Red Cross of Colorado Volunteers Deploy to Eastern Kentucky

Local Disaster Response Volunteers Travel to Kentucky to Provide Support After Deadly Flash Floods

The American Red Cross of Colorado is sending disaster responders to provide support and recovery assistance to people who have been affected by the destructive flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Thomas Bethke – a volunteer of the Mile High chapter will deploy to Kentucky as a member of the Sheltering team. As such, he will provide a safe and secure place for individuals and families to stay during and after the storm.

James Boardman – a volunteer of the Southeastern Colorado chapter will deploy to Kentucky as a member of the Sheltering team.

Dorothy Bregar – a volunteer of the Western Colorado chapter will deploy to Kentucky as a member of the Sheltering team.

Kim Mailes – a volunteer of the Mile High chapter will deploy to Kentucky as a member of the Public Affairs team.

Julia Stamper – a volunteer of the Northern Colorado chapter will deploy to Kentucky as a member of the Sheltering team.

A typical deployment for a Red Cross disaster responder is 14 to 21 days. During that time, the responders will focus on the specific needs of those affected by the disaster as they move toward recovery.

