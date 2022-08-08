Publisher’s Letter: New Experiences

Last week, I wrote about trying new things. One of the new things I am working to implement at North Forty News is a brilliant website experience. The software uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to determine our website user’s preferences. From the ads, they want to see and how they like to read the information on the page.

We tried to get that going early last week. Let’s say we are still working out the “bugs.” But the new software will lead to a unique experience for the readers on our website, and I am excited! I’ll keep working on it with Ezoic, our software partner.

Another new experience — I am working on other software for North Forty News. Our readers can’t see it yet, but I have “dusted off” the brain waves in my head to write custom software to help us run our content more efficiently. The new software (the NFN App) has been controlling all the content you see in the newspaper and website for a few months now.

As time allows, I am writing new code to add features that will improve our workflow while making our news service more efficient. Eventually, I plan to combine that with advertising management and marketing, giving our advertisers a new experience and better communication from a minimal staff at North Forty News. And much more to come! The ideas stream through my head every single day.

Also, in my last article, I wrote about the chickens we recently acquired. How do chickens relate to North Forty News, you might ask? That’s where new experiences come in. My sons and I have enjoyed caring for them and seeing them grow. It hasn’t been nearly as hard as I thought. It has been a new experience for us, that’s for sure!

At North Forty News, we aim to connect all Northern Colorado Communities so that they can have new, positive experiences together. I have seen many more organizations sending us their information and asking to be a part of North Forty News. So, new experiences work!

I’m excited to see North Forty News doing so many positive things. And in the years to come, I hope we can be a part of many more positive, new experiences for all of the people in the communities we serve.