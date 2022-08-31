Red Feather Lakes Fire Days is coming up on the 3rd of September at 44 Firehouse Lane in Red Feather Lakes, CO.

The end-of-summer day of activities is sponsored by the Red Feather Lakes Firehouse Supporters as a Fundraiser for the Red Feather Lakes Volunteer Fire Department which does so much to protect our mountain community and serve the recreators in our area. The Firehouse fundraiser helps raise funds for much-needed gear and items for the Volunteer Fire Department.

The fun times include:

Parade of Fire Trucks starting at 8:45 am around the village of Red Feather

Arts & Craft Fair starting at 9 am until 4 pm along with the Community Library used book sale

From 10 -Noon Free Fire Truck Rides

Lunch is available at POA Pavilion from 11:30 to 1 pm

Fun at the Park – RFL Library kids’ program – Join us for painting, water gun fun, games, and fishing for treasure. Wear clothes that can wet and dirty

Last BINGO of the Season at 7 pm

“Pray for first responders everywhere.” “Bravery is not the absence of fear but the action in the face of fear.” – Mark Messier First Responder Quotes

Note to our Volunteers: By volunteering, you have just given the most expensive and priceless gift anyone could have ever given – kindness and love.

Come to our mountain fun on Saturday 3rd September and celebrate the last day of summer events!