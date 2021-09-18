RFLE School Receives Money to Help Enrich the Lives of Children

Members of The Golf Club at Fox Acres in Red Feather Lakes recently gave the local elementary school principal Tom Schachet and staff a check for $21,700, from the fundraising golf tournament which was held for the school on August 22nd. 108 golfers participated in the golf tournament event which included a silent auction. Members of the PTO, elementary students, and residents of Fox Acres Golf Club volunteered to help host the event. Underwriting was procured so all golf registration, hole sponsorships, sales of mulligans and games as well as monies garnered from the silent auction were donated directly to the elementary school.

The funds received by the school from the fundraiser will be used the by Parent Teacher Organization to buy books for the classrooms and the school library, STEM materials (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), field trips, classroom materials, and yearbooks for each student.