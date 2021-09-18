Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Launches 11th Annual Fundraising

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce has launched its 11th annual Moving Fort Collins Forward! Campaign.

Through November 17, 40 volunteers on 11 teams, with Chamber staff liaisons, are tasked with raising $400,000 and 100 new members for the Chamber. To reach their goal, volunteers will be raising funds through memberships, event sponsorships, advertising, initiatives, and budget reduction trades. Started in 2011, this annual campaign was designed to strengthen financial resources to continue to broaden the value and effectiveness of the Chamber membership, advocacy, services, and programs.

“The funds raised during this campaign go right back to helping support our business community. Businesses are recovering and the economy is reigniting. The Fort Collins Chamber continues to stand as a strong voice and resource for our businesses, large and small,” said Ann Hutchison, President & CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.

Returning for the fourth year are 2021 campaign Co-Chairs Deb Kelly (Independent Financial) and Mat Dinsmore (Wilbur’s Total Beverage). Campaign Teams include Banner Health, Brinkman Partners, Columbine Health Systems, Elevations Credit Union, FNBO, Flood and Peterson, Independent Financial/ Wilbur’s Total Beverage, Markley Motors, Red Carpet Ambassadors, UCHealth, and Wells Fargo.

“Our volunteers, some have been with us since the beginning, continue to be strong believers of the Chamber. Their support and work during the campaign is remarkable and we can’t thank them enough for recommending the Chamber, selling our programs and events, and leading us to our campaign goal,” said Kimberly Medina, Campaign Manager and Vice President of Development and Operations with the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce.

To learn how to get involved, become a member, sponsor an event and donate to the campaign, please visit https://fortcollinschamber.comor call (970) 482-3746.