Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department 2023 Mountain Festival 

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Across from Fire Station 1 at 11835 Rist Canyon Rd., Bellvue, CO 80512

The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Mountain Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, is just around the corner. Come rain or shine, annual popular free events will include a full day’s entertainment and activities for the entire family. Presented live onstage in partnership with the Bohemian Foundation will be Liz Barnez, Also Known As, Choice City Trio, Sunflowers and Sawdust, and Rusty 44. All proceeds benefit the 100 percent volunteer, 501(c)(3) donation-funded Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD).

Festival favorites include a gigantic used book sale, silent auction, bake sale, plant sale, firefighter dunk tank, craft and art vendors, food trucks, large covered seating area, and the 2023 RCVFD commemorative T-shirt booth. Admission, parking, tractor-pulled hayride shuttle to/from the parking area (handicapped parking section available), musical entertainment, large kid’s activity area, farm animals, educational booths and demonstrations, and ice cream all are free of charge.

The approximately 35 volunteer RCVFD firefighters provide visitors and residents alike with emergency response to life and property for medical emergencies, motor vehicle and cyclist accidents, fires, natural disasters, and all other rescue/emergency situations. The department serves a more than 110 square mile area that includes Rist Canyon, Stove Prairie, and the Buckhorn, as well as providing mutual aid to an additional 50 square miles. In 2022 firefighters responded to 72 calls.

“The festival is a unique celebration in support of our dedicated all-volunteer firefighters. We are proud to provide this unique event for the entire family sharing our beautiful outdoor mountain setting just 14 miles from downtown Fort Collins and 27 miles from Loveland,” says RCVFD Chief Elsner. “Your support of our firefighters in their biggest fund-raiser of the year is sincerely appreciated. We look forward to you joining us at the 2023 RCVFD Mountain Festival!”

We hope you will mark your calendars and plan to bring family and friends to enjoy the festival. For more information visit https://festival.RCVFD.org or follow us on Facebook.com/RCMountainFest. For questions or to find out how to participate as a vendor (profit or non-profit), volunteer, sponsor, or donor of items to the silent auction by contacting the Festival Coordinator, H.J. Siegel at HJ@computer.org.