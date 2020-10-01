Search Continues for Missing Child, Public’s Help Sought

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing child on September 29 at 9:15 pm in northern Larimer County and are asking the public for assistance in the ongoing search for 12-year-old Hunter Denny.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies and investigators, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Rangers, and the LCSO Posse are currently still looking for Hunter utilizing drones, search and rescue dogs, and a UCHealth Lifeline helicopter. Nevertheless, Hunter had yet to be located at the press time of this article.

Investigators have learned that Hunter left his home Tuesday, September 29 around 3 pm after having a disagreement with is family. His family began searching for him and proceeded to call the LCSO after Hunter did not return home for a while.

Hunter was last seen near his home in the area of Pristine Pines Lane and Deer Springs Lane which is west of Red Mountain Open Space in Livermore near the Wyoming border. Hunter is 5’0 tall, weighs nearly 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hunter was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt jacket, a red baseball cap, and possibly a green t-shirt. No foul play has been suspected at this time.

If you have seen Hunter or know his whereabouts, please call the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or visit: https://www.facebook.com/larimersheriff for more information regarding the search for Hunter.