Section Along the Eastern Side of the Kyger Open Space Trail to Close for 3 Weeks

April 7, 2021 Blaine Howerton News 0
Kyger Open Space Trail; Photo courtesy windsor.gov

TRAIL CLOSURE: A portion of the Kyger Open Space Trail will be closed for approx. 3 weeks due to impacts related to Thornton Pipeline construction. The closure is along the eastern section of the trail, south of the Kyger parking lot/trailhead.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Sparge Brewing Food Trucks Tues, 4/6 - Sun, 4/11

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 1 day ago

Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily

(970) 999-5712

by Cannagea CBD - 2 months ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 6 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply