Security Increased in Windsor’s Eastman Park

The Town of Windsor has increased security at Eastman Park, located at 7025 Eastman Park Drive, in an effort to protect the property and reduce vandalism.

Since October 2021, several incidents have occurred where someone or a group of driver(s) drove onto the west side of Eastman Park leaving behind circle and crisscross tracks on the 15 acres used as the Town of Windsor’s community recreational soccer field. The damage is estimated at $5,000 and forced soccer games to be canceled, rescheduled, and or relocated. The field will remain closed until damages are repaired.

“We are disappointed to see one of our most popular recreational areas vandalized,” said Recreation Supervisor Jerod Cronquist. “Our staff works tirelessly to keep our parks clean, maintained, and in good conditions to provide our community an opportunity to come together and enjoy these amenities. These incidents use town funds to repair the damage, time from our staff, and time from families who participate in our recreational activities.”

The Windsor Police Department encourages anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at 970-674-6400 to report anything they may have seen or heard.