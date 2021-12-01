Stay Active and Healthy: Try an E-bike

Recycled Cycles

Riding a bike is healthy, fun, and a low-impact form of exercise for all ages, plus you can easily fit into your daily routine by riding to the grocery store, the coffee shop, the park, to work, or anywhere in the great outdoors.

If you are new to biking or have recently taken it up after years of not riding, we understand it can be overwhelming and intimidating to get back into the sport. Like everything else, bicycles have changed quite a bit over time, and electric bicycles are a terrific example of that.

The first thing you’ll notice about e-bikes is that they look a lot like normal bikes. The only significant difference in appearance is the inclusion of the electrical drive system. This includes a motor, a battery, and sometimes a display screen. The battery is what powers the motor, which offers assistance as you pedal, helping to propel the bicycle forward.

So how do electric bikes work differently from normal bikes? With e-bikes, you get on and start pedaling, and then the motor kicks in. Normally the transition is so smooth you’ll hardly notice the motor has started. An e-bike does not change the action of cycling, it only makes it feel much simpler to do.

You can also dial-up or down the pedal assistance from the motor, changing how easy the electric bike feels to ride. If you lower the assistance, your legs will maintain the majority of the work. If you set the pedal assistance to maximum strength, you can still cycle with your legs, but you will basically be going through the pedaling motions and move quickly and efficiently as the motor does most of the work.

So why should you consider an electric bike? Bicycling can help you lose weight, reduce stress, boost your immunity, get better sleep and most of all it’s just TONS OF FUN!

If you’re considering purchasing a new bike, contact us today. We have many different styles and models in stock and we can’t wait to help you find your perfect bike.