Series of Lemay Avenue Projects to Begin in March

The City of Fort Collins will start construction on several infrastructure improvements on and around Lemay Avenue this year, beginning, Monday, March 1.

The first project scheduled to start involves a new bike and pedestrian crossing. The City’s FC Moves, Engineering, Streets, and Utilities departments all have work scheduled for this year, with projects having start and end dates from March into the fall.

The projects are as follows:

A new pedestrian/bicycle crossing at Columbia Road/Parkwood Drive and Lemay

Concrete repairs and paving on Lemay from Riverside Drive to Horsetooth Road

Work on stormwater lines and water lines

Utilities will also work to replace a water line and repave Brookwood Drive from Parkwood to Stuart Street from late summer through early fall. Lemay Avenue will undergo several lane closures during construction and directional closures during paving later this year, with detours posted as needed for drivers.

The City has created a unified e-mail address for residents to contact regarding the project due to the number of departments involved which is as follows: lemay2021@fcgov.com. These projects are unrelated to constructing a new viaduct at Lemay and Vine Drive, which is also scheduled for construction this year.

For more information regarding these projects, visit: fcgov.com/lemay2021 or learn more about the Vine and Lemay project fcgov.com/engineering/vine-lemay.