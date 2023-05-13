South Timberline Construction to Result in Temporary Access Closure at Zephyr Road

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Construction on South Timberline Road will result in a temporary closure of the west side of the Timberline and Zephyr Road intersection.

During this closure, traffic cannot continue on Zephyr Road west of Timberline Road. Drivers should use Twisted Root Drive, Rosen Drive, and Fossil Creek Parkway as alternate routes.

This closure is expected to continue through the end of May and is necessary to reconstruct the roadway.

Zephyr Road, east of Timberline Road, will not be affected by this closure.

For more information about the Timberline widening project, visit www.fcgov.com/timberlinewidening.