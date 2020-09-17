Sponsored Cat Adoption Weekend Finds Loving Homes and Support for Pets in Need

Animal Friends Alliance found homes for a total of 67 felines during its fee-waived cat adoption special from Thursday, August 27 to Sunday, August 30.

The event was sponsored by Fort Collins businessman Dennis Shick of RE/MAX Alliance as part of the organization’s Home Together fundraiser. Animal Friends Alliance is currently conducting adoptions by appointment only due to restrictions in place following the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this did not deter adopters throughout the event.

The Home Together campaign was designed to offset challenges created by the pandemic as well as to support Animal Friends Alliance’s programs.

“Like so many others, Animal Friends Alliance has been impacted by COVD-19, particularly during the shutdown earlier this spring,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Animal Friends Alliance. “We’re so grateful to Dennis Schick for his generous sponsorship of this adoption event, to all of the families who opened their homes to a new family member, and to everyone who supported our Home Together campaign,” Sarah said.

The month-long Home Together campaign has raised approximately $158,589 for Animal Friends Alliance’s programs including cat and dog shelters, Community Cat Program, subsidized spay/neuter clinic, and Kibble Supply Pet Food Pantry. Animal Friends Alliance has found homes for over 1,600 cats and nearly 700 dogs, performed over 4,000 spray/neuter surgeries, and distributed over 35,000 pounds of pet food to families in need this year.

For more information regarding the Animal Friends Alliance’s community pet resources programs, or to see adoptable cats and dogs, visit SavingAnimalsToday.org