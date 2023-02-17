Stabbing Suspect Arrested for Assault, Attempted Murder

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A suspect is in custody for attempted murder and assault after a recent fight.

Just before 10 pm on February 4, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man had

been stabbed and was on his way to seek medical care. The caller said a fight occurred between several people

at a home on 35th Street Southwest in unincorporated Larimer County/south Loveland. The suspect, Israel

Reyes (102977), reportedly assaulted two victims causing minor injuries, and stabbed a third victim before

leaving on foot.

Investigators located the stabbing victim at an area hospital receiving treatment for serious injuries. He is

expected to survive. The suspect was located and spit on a deputy while being taken into custody. Reyes was

arrested on the following charges:

Attempted Second Degree Murder (F3)

First-Degree Assault (F3)

Third Degree Assault on a Peace Officer (M1)

Third-Degree Assault – 2 counts (M1)

Obstruction of Telephone Service (M1)

Criminal Mischief (PO)

A booking photo is not available at this time. All the involved people were adults who knew each other, and

investigators have no indication of any threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with

additional information may contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. People who wish to remain

anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.