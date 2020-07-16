Statewide Mask Mandate Issued by Governor Jared Polis

Governor Jared Polis has issued a mandatory statewide mask order Thursday, July 16 as cases of COVID-19 rise.
The order titled Executive Order D 2020 138 goes into effect starting 12 am Friday, July 17 and will last for 30 days. Additionally, the order may be extended.
All people in Colorado who are 11 years and older are required to wear a covering over the nose and mouths while inside any public indoor space. Also, masks must be worn when using transportation from buses to taxis.
Tips for wearing masks are as follows:
- Wash hands before and after using a facial covering
- Remove and wash masks if it becomes soiled
- Remove your mask to eat and drink
For more information regarding the order, visit: https://covid19.colorado.gov/mask-guidance#mask
