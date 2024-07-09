Suspect Arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder 

A suspect is in custody after hitting a man with his vehicle and nearly running over deputies during a warrant arrest.

On June 28, 2024, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigators contacted Jason Beezley (DOB 06/11/81) of Loveland. Beezley was wanted for multiple charges, including assault, child abuse, criminal mischief, domestic violence, and possession of drugs with intent to distribute. He refused to cooperate with law enforcement and tried to leave in his truck. His passenger remained outside the vehicle, at which time Beezley ran over the man’s leg and drove recklessly toward seven LCSO deputies. The passenger sustained minor injuries. No deputies were injured.

Beezley was taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on his warrants, as well as eight additional counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder (F2).

Beezley was issued a $250,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

“It’s extremely concerning when someone threatens the lives of others purely to avoid accountability,” said Investigations Captain Bobby Moll. “Running from the consequences of your own actions doesn’t work here in Larimer County. If you’ve made bad decisions, take ownership and deal with the outcome, then create a new path for your life.”

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.