Suspect Arrested for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials 

A Fort Collins man has been arrested for possession of thousands of child sexual abuse images and videos.

In October 2023, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received a cybercrime tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). NCMEC shared information about images showing sexual abuse of young children; possession of these images was associated with an unknown suspect in unincorporated Larimer County.

After extensive investigation, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Fort Collins resident James Cameron Denny (DOB 04/18/96). Investigators conducted a search warrant at his home in November 2023. After months of processing digital forensic evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Denny for the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Distribution (F3)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Videos (F4)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Videos/Extraordinary Risk (F4)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Images (F5)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child – Possession of Images/Extraordinary Risk (F5)

Denny was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on May 7, 2024. A booking photo is attached. He was issued a $50,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court.

“Abusing a child causes a ripple effect of lasting harm far beyond the act itself. I’m disgusted by anyone who would view such materials for their own gratification,” said Sheriff John Feyen. “We can’t turn a blind eye to the impact of this behavior. Our investigators will continue to fight for those whose innocence was stolen.”

Anyone with information about this suspect or investigation is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143. People who want to stay anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at (970) 221- 6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.

“Child pornography” is the term previously used to describe sexually exploitative images and videos. In order to more accurately reflect the abusive nature of the crime, “child sexual abuse materials” (or CSAM) is now the language used to describe this content. Learn more: RAINN.