Suspect Arrested for Selling Fatal Fentanyl 

A suspect has been arrested for selling Fentanyl that killed a Lyons man.

In early October 2023, a woman called 911 after finding a male family member unresponsive at their home in Lyons. Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators, Thompson Valley EMS, and Lyons Fire Department responded. They located the deceased man and found evidence of illegal narcotic use. The Larimer County Coroner ruled his death accidental as a result of Fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators began working to determine who supplied the lethal drug to the man. They identified Evans, Colorado resident

(DOB 07/09/86) as the primary suspect during their investigation. LCSO obtained an arrest warrant and requested the assistance of the Evans Police Department in apprehending Wahlstrom. EPD arrested the suspect in late February. Wahlstrom was booked into the Weld County Jail on the following charges:

Unlawful Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death (DF1)

Special Offender (DF1)

He was transferred to the Larimer County Jail in March and was issued a $100,000 cash/surety bond by the Larimer County Court. A booking photo is attached.

“The fight against Fentanyl is a serious issue that impacts our whole community,” said Investigations Captain Bobby Moll. “Our investigators will continue working hard to stop the destruction caused by this lethal drug.”

The charges are merely an accusation; the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If you or someone you know is struggling with Fentanyl, opioids, or other substance use, resources are available in our community:

Voices for Awareness – https://voicesforawareness.com/

Facing Fentanyl – https://facingfentanylnow.org/

SummitStone Health Partners – https://www.summitstonehealth.org/

Colorado Overdose Dashboard – https://cohealthviz.dphe.state.co.us/t/PSDVIP