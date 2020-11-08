Tax Reimbursement Program Offered for Properties Destroyed by Natural Disasters

Colorado is offering a property tax payment program for homeowners whose properties were destroyed by natural disasters.

The property tax payment program is designed to aid property owners who qualify by paying their property tax obligations if their property was destroyed from a natural disaster within Larimer County. The tax payment is for the year the destruction from natural disasters occurred to the property.

“This video on the tax credit and frequently asked questions on fires and natural disasters will help property owners understand the Larimer County Assessor’s procedures as they start their rebuilding process,” said Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck.

The program covers property tax reimbursement for destroyed properties from fire and floods to explosions, tornadoes, and other natural causes. A video explains the program’s details on the Larimer County Assessor’s web page listed below.

For more information regarding the property tax payment program, visit: https://www.larimer.org/assessor or call the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at 970-4980-7050