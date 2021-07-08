The Budweiser Events Center to Re-Open with Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo

The Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch will re-open its doors to the public for the annual Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo on August 8th-10th, 2021. This will be the first ticketed event in the arena since its closure on March 13th, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to this family favorite event, the venue is excited to welcome fans back with a full fall line-up and even more events still to be announced. Following the annual Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo, the arena will host the Toughest Monster Truck Tour on August 13th and 14th with three action-packed events. Trevor Noah will make his first appearance at the Budweiser Events Center with his Back To Abnormal comedy tour on October 1st, and the Price Is Right Live! returns with more epic prizes to give away to the residents of Northern Colorado on October 5th.

Toby Keith will proceed to party on October 16th and the Colorado Eagles will open their home 21/22 season on Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd. Mannheim Steamroller will bring the holiday spirit on November 16th and the annual New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo will usher in a new year on December 31st. Tickets for all of our upcoming events can now be purchased online.

“It’s been a long road but we’re ecstatic to finally welcome fans back to the Budweiser Events Center,” says District General Manager Keller Taylor. “We’ve taken this time away to improve important elements of the guest experience and are confident our community will be met with a safe, world-class entertainment venue upon their return.”

While closed, the Budweiser Events Center made positive use of its downtime by completing several building upgrades. The upgrades to the arena included a new state-of-the-art sound system, NHL quality acrylic hockey glass, and a SoftCap rail system for the hockey dashers that will mitigate force at player impact. The full cost of the upgrades will be roughly $420,000 and focuses on the experience of guests, in-coming tours, and athletes.

“We are so excited to not only welcome our fans back at full capacity this October but to also introduce them to these fantastic new amenities at the Budweiser Events Center,” said Colorado Eagles president and alternate governor Brian Petrovek. “The BEC has always afforded our team the best home-ice advantage in the AHL and now that experience will be even more dynamic. The improved sound system and upgraded glass will bolster what is already an incredible atmosphere for our fans, bringing the sights and sounds of the game front and center every night.”

Part of these upgrades includes the installation of several touchless features to increase safety for both guests and staff. These include the new touchless mobile ticket scanners, touchless hand sanitizing stations, and touchless faucets, toilets, and paper towel dispensers. A mobile ordering service has also been created that allows guests to order food and drink from the comfort of their seats and pick up at designated locations. More information will be released on in-seat ordering in the coming months and more information on mobile ticketing can be found online.

In addition to its upgrades, the Budweiser Events Center also obtained its Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, the Budweiser Events Center has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.

To further protect event attendees and continue providing a safe environment for our guests and our staff as well as significantly accelerate entry into the arena, the Budweiser Events Center has implemented a policy limiting the type of bag and dimensions of those bags brought into the venue.

Director of Events, Marc Horwitz, describes the new policy saying, “clear bags are more easily searched, significantly improving the safety of our guests and staff, and supports the Department of Homeland Security’s “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign. This effort also allows for minimal physical contact during the screening process and dramatically decreases the time it takes for our guests to enter the venue.”

All upcoming events at the Budweiser Events Center are currently expected to be at full capacity. We will continue to monitor directives given by local and state health authorities and will make any necessary changes to protocol if needed.