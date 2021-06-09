The Denver Metro Area is About to Get a New Area Code

Starting on April 12, 2022, telephone customers in the 303/720 area code overlay region who request new service, an additional line, or to move their service may be assigned the new 983 area code. The 303/720 overlay region services the Denver Metropolitan Area. The current 303/720 area codes are projected to run out of available phone numbers by the fourth quarter of 2022. The new area code is projected to last approximately 25 years.

The 303 Numbering Plan Area (NPA) was the original NPA that served the entire state of Colorado and was implemented in 1947. In 1988, the 719 NPA was created when the 303 NPA underwent a geographic split. In 1995, the 303 NPA was split again creating the 970 NPA. In 1998, the 720 NPA was implemented as an overlay over the 303 NPA.

On May 21, 2021, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission approved an implementation schedule for the 983 area code. The new area code will not be assigned for use until the current area codes have been exhausted.

The following are key facts about the 983 area code overlay:

All current customers will keep their existing phone numbers and area codes.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes and 1+10 digits for long-distance calls and operator-assisted calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

The implementation plan for the new area code will occur over a nine-month period, including telecommunications network preparation and direct customer education campaigns by service providers.

The above information was shared by The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) and The Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA).