Seven Things You Should Know Before Moving to Colorado

The population in Colorado has reached its all-time high. As of today, the state has more than 5.8 million residents. So it implies that in only two decades, more than 1.5 million people have moved to the state. But that’s not all. The state continues to add more residents every year. More so, with fun outdoor activities and all the cool cities and its thriving food scene, this beautiful state has a lot for you on a platter.

So, whether you are shifting from popular states, such as Texas and California, you should consider a few things. Now, let us get started and address them one by one.

The atmosphere in Colorado is dry.

In Colorado, the air is pretty dry. So, when here, you will have to moisturize your skin repeatedly. Also, do watch out for sore throats and nasal bleeding.

Well, that’s correct! But, in addition, you must also drink plenty of fluids, much more than you may think you need. In Colorado, it is pretty easy for you to get dehydrated, especially in the Rocky Mountains. So, consume a lot of water to prevent altitude sickness. Alternatively, for indoors, you can invest in a quality humidifier. This is necessary to avoid feeling thirsty with dry eyes and skin all the time.

It is one health-conscious state.

People in Colorado take their health and fitness pretty seriously. Of course, some people lead a sedentary lifestyle, but the prevalent culture here is one of the extreme activity levels. So, for someone who loves working out, being physically active, and enjoying the outdoors, you will love it here. If not, you will most likely adapt or else find a small percentage like you.

Coloradans do not sit inside in the winters.

Usually, in almost every state, people prefer to spend their winters indoors. They watch movies, spend time with kids, walk out only for work, and keep all the enjoyment at bay until the spring. However, that's not quite the case with Colorado. Coloradoans enjoy the winters through and through.

Absolutely Julie! In fact, in winters, Coloradans love to skate, ski, and hike. So, despite the temperatures being frigid, Coloradans do not leave their active lifestyle.

It is expensive

Colorado is a thriving state. Unfortunately, this also means that the cost of living continually seems to be surging. For example, a study conducted in 2018 concluded that you need a salary of 100200 USD to buy an average home in Colorado. More so, in the state, the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment is 1305 USD, which is approximately 130 USD over the national average. Also, the food cost in the city is quite high. The national monthly average food spend works up to be 323.72 USD, the Colorado Springs residents spend about 348.53 USD, and Denver residents spend about 337.07 USD.

But, the good thing is there are a bunch of free items that you can do around the state. However, anytime the wallet comes out, you are in for a good expense.

It will take time for you to adapt.

One of the most distinguishing things about Colorado is that everywhere you go around the state, you will experience an elevation change. At times, there will be an ascending elevation, while other times, there will descending elevation. This might often expose you to the risk of developing altitude sickness.

Some of the key altitude sickness symptoms you may experience include fatigue, dizziness, nausea, headache, and flu. So, give it enough time, and do not freak out. In months, you will adapt to the altitude changes. Also, do not overexert yourself too fast. Take adequate rest if you need to. While hiking, eat foods that give you instant energy and stay hydrated.

Colorado is a swing state.

If you go are shifting to Colorado from a solidly left or even a right-inclined state, you may not be acquainted with receive tons of phone calls or seeing ads after ads and those knocks on the door for political campaigns. However, that’s not the case in Colorado. It is truly a swing state. So, herein, the residents get enough and more attention every four years. (Yes, you got that right – It is the time of Presidential elections!)

The job situation is tight.

In Colorado, the economic growth has been pretty good. This also means that there are an array of new jobs created now and then. However, there is a massive wave of people who shift to the state every year to fill these jobs. More so, there has been a noted slowing trend seen in some key areas in the state, such as Denver, which stands at thirty-two place (in a list of fifty-two) amongst the country’s biggest metropolitan cities in terms of job growth.

Of course, the high unemployment rate in the state is associated with its historic low. However, this is only amplified because new jobs were included in the state slowly, especially since 2011. So, if you do not have a job already, you need some time to rethink the moving plan because several talented people are competing for the same position.