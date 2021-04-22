Timnath Town Council Updates, 4/13/21 Meeting

The Timnath Town Council acted upon the following matters at the Tuesday, April 13 meeting:

Town Council approved a service agreement with Apex Pavement Solutions to perform asphalt and concrete street repairs including patching, crack sealing and roadway seal coating on town roadways. The agreement is for $300,000 and will be paid from the 2021 road maintenance budget.

Town Council approved a change order for the Timnath police building. The original RFP for the contract identified the scope as a 12,000 to 16,000 square foot building on a 1.53-acre site. These numbers were based on the 2016 Spatial Analysis study. The current project is 22,000 square feet on a 3.15-acre lot, necessitating an additional design cost of $211,315 in keeping with the increased building size. This includes money that was reallocated to Schematic Design from future phases, new design dollars and an additional cost for an accelerated bid package for the structural components of the building that have recently been identified as having exceptionally long lead times.

Town Council approved vacating a sanitary sewer easement created in the Timnath Landings subdivision, replacing it with a new easement area. The prior easement is no longer necessary and prohibits future development of the Timnath Landings property. The replacement easement is more defined and will allow for future development.

Town Council approved an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with the Poudre Valley Fire Protection District so the Town may collect impact fees on behalf of the District. The fees have been set by the District and are intended to defray costs that are related to development within the District’s jurisdiction. The Town will remit those fees to the District as outlined in the IGA.