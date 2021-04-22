 Trim Salon Expands Downtown Wellington Location and Services 

Trim Salon, known throughout Wellington for professional and friendly hair and barber services, has expanded its downtown Wellington salon. Located in the old Wellington Hotel building at 3725 Cleveland Avenue, the salon has recently undergone a renovation and expansion, making room for new service offerings, including full body waxing, lash and eyebrow tinting, lash lifting, and brow lamination by Waxi Taxi & Company.

Trim Salon has been in downtown Wellington for 5 years. Wellington resident, Erin Jerome, purchased the salon in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the business down for 6 weeks. While Trim Salon has thrived, there has been a growing need for and interest in expanded services, including a barber and body waxing. In addition to the private room for waxing, the expansion allows for the salon’s barber to have a more separate space.

“I’m so thankful to the Wellington community for supporting my small business this last year and I’m excited to be bringing Necole, the new owner of Waxi Taxi & Company, onboard to provide waxing and beauty services,” Erin Jerome said. “I love partnering with other local business owners and this opportunity was a perfect fit for both Necole and me.”

You can view Trim Salon’s services and book new waxing appointments with Waxi Taxi & Company at trimsaloncolorado.com.

About Trim Salon: Offering adult & kids cuts, color, and a barber, Trim Salon is downtown Wellington’s leading salon. Whatever your style, locally owned Trim Salon has an experienced stylist or barber to meet your needs.

About Waxi Taxi & Company: Founded in 2019, Waxi Taxi & Company has been providing high-quality waxing services throughout northern Colorado. New owner and Wellington resident, Necole Baer, was educated at Aveda Institute Denver and has been an esthetician for more than 3 years.