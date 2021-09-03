Timnath Town Council Updates

The Timnath Town Council acted upon the following matters at the Tuesday, August 10 meeting:

Council adopted Ordinance 8, repealing and re-enacting Chapter 10, Article 11 of the Timnath Municipal Code relating to the disposition of lost, abandoned or recovered stolen personal property.

Council approved Resolution 42 initiating annexation proceedings for the property known as Willis Farm Annexation and giving notice of a public hearing on Oct. 12.

Council voted in favor of Resolution 43, which approved the final plat for the 6th filing of the Timnath Landings subdivision.

Council discussed the requirements in the Intergovernmental Agreement between Timnath and Larimer County regarding annexations into the town from unincorporated Larimer County. Proposed annexations are considered on a case-by-case basis.