Wellington Street Repair Project Begins

The Town started construction on the Old Town Street Repair Project on Aug 30, 2021. The projects will go on throughout September and wrap up around Oct 1.

The Street Repair Project consists of pavement repair, including asphalt mill and overlay. There will be a limited amount of curb, gutter, and sidewalks replaced. Additionally, they are installing ADA compliant ramps throughout each project area. Concrete work is scheduled to be completed by Sept 24, followed by the asphalt mill and overlay work. Project timelines are subject to change as weather can impact progress.

The streets included in this project:

3rd Street (Wilson Ave to Franklin Ave), Aug 30 – Sep 3 and Sep 27 – Oct 1

5th Street (Cleveland Ave to Roosevelt Ave), Sep 7-14 and Sep 26 – Oct 1

1st Street (Kennedy Ave to Tyler Ave), Sep 14-17 and Sep 27 – Oct 1

Harrison Avenue (4th Street to 5th Street), Sep 20-21 and Sep 27 – Oct 1

Adams Drive and Kit Fox

Wellington Blvd (Cross Pan at both entrances to the Commercial buildings), Sep 22-23 and Sep 27-Oct 1

Keep an eye out for signs in the work areas, and watch out for workers. Follow the Town of Wellington Facebook page for updates, or call 970-568-3381 with questions.