Timnath Town Council Updates, 9/22/20 Meeting

Budget Planning Work Session

Council held a strategic budget planning work session regarding the 2021 town budget. Topics presented by staff included 2020 available funds, five-year preliminary cash flow, personnel projections and the five-year capital improvement plan. Residents are invited to attend a public budget workshop to review next year’s budget and ask questions on Tuesday, November 10, at 5:00 p.m. at the Town Center (4750 Signal Tree Drive). On the same evening, Town Council will hold a public budget hearing during the regularly scheduled Council meeting that begins at 6:00 p.m.

Police Building Site Discussion

Council discussed location options for a new Police Building. The building design team (comprised of staff, consultants and Council liaisons Rick Collins and Aaron Pearson) met recently for a half-day work session and identified two sites as their top options: the Fewell Site along Harmony Road and the Artisan District Site in Old Town. Upon sharing their recommendations, Council determined that both sites were equally viable. Council then directed staff to gather more information on each site, including a geotechnical analysis, to assist Council in making a final decision on which site would work best for the new building.

Intergovernmental Agreement with Larimer County Regarding Cooperation on Managing Urban Development

Council approved an Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) with Larimer County to cooperatively manage urban development. The purpose of the IGA is to align the Town of Timnath and Larimer County on future development within the town’s Growth Management Area (GMA). An IGA does not affect property rights, property taxes, ownership, zoning or annexation. Properties currently located in Larimer County will remain unincorporated. This IGA only applies if and when a property owner wishes to develop their property. The IGA recognizes the town’s GMA and aligns with the goals identified in the Comprehensive Plan.

Serratoga Falls Amended Sketch Plan Approved

Council approved the Serratoga Falls Amended Sketch Plan, which keeps the number of lots in the 3rd filing at 250 and sets aside 16 acres for a future Poudre School District elementary school. The amended plan still meets the parks and open space requirements and includes pocket parks, a community clubhouse and park, and 23% of the land dedicated as open space.

Annexation and Zoning Map Amendment Approved for McBride Property

Council approved the annexation of 4.821 acres known as the McBride property, located east of CR-3F and north of Stone Fly Drive. The annexation consists of one parcel of land and the CR-3F right-of-way currently within Larimer County. Council also approved the zoning map amendment designating the property R-4 (Multi-Family Residential), which is in compliance with the Comprehensive Plan Designation defined as Commercial Mixed Use.

Cancellation of Holiday Lighting Festival

Council made the decision to cancel the Holiday Lighting Festival due to COVID-19. Staff presented several alternatives to the usual holiday celebration. Council directed staff to contact Colorado Youth Outdoors and explore the opportunity of sponsoring their light display, which is a fundraiser and would be an excellent opportunity to support this great local cause and celebrate the holidays.