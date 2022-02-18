Timnath Town Council Updates, February 8, Meeting

The Timnath Town Council acted upon the following matters at the Tuesday, February 8 meeting:

Council proclaimed February 20-26 as National Engineers Week. National Engineers Week occurs on an annual basis the week of George Washington’s birthday. George Washington is considered the nation’s first engineer.

Council passed a resolution awarding Fine Tree Services the contract for the Timnath Tree Care contract following an RFP review. The Town of Timnath has responsibility for tree care in the town, approximately 690 trees, including street, site and park trees. Tree care includes pruning, fertilization, chemical application and winter watering when required. The one-year contract includes a four-year renewal option.

Council approved the first reading of an ordinance with amendments and set a public hearing for February 22 at 6 pm. The proposed ordinance would set campaign contribution limitations for Town elected officials (Councilmembers, including Mayor) at the same level as applicable to elected County officials, commencing after the pending election. Council amended the ordinance on the first reading to limit Political Parties and Federal PAC to $1 donations. In 2019, the Colorado General Assembly amended the Fair Campaign Practices Act to place limitations on the amount of campaign contributions that may be received by a candidate committee for a candidate for a County elected office from particular sources.

Council approved the first reading of an ordinance and set a public hearing for February 22 at 6:00 pm. Town Staff and the town’s Contracted Building Official (SAFEbuilt) are recommending that Timnath rescind the current amendments and return to the original text as published in the International Residential Code (IRC). The Town of Timnath adopted the 2018 International Codes with amendments on March 26, 2019. In these amendments were modifications to the IRC section on Fire Protection of floors to align with the same amendments that Larimer County, City of Loveland and City of Fort Collins adopted. The intention was to have a consistent standard for the builders/contractors to make the transition from jurisdiction to jurisdiction simple and with minimal amendment changes. Since the time of adoption, the City of Fort Collins and the City of Loveland have removed those amendments and now enforce the provisions as written and published in the body of the IRC.

Council entered into Executive Session for the purposes of discussion concerning personnel matters under §24-6-402(4)(f), C.R.S., specifically, to discuss the annual reviews of the Town Appointed Positions; discussion regarding positions relative to matters that may be subject to negotiations and development of a strategy for negotiations under §24-6-402(4)(e), C.R.S.; and conferences with the Town’s attorney for purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions under §24-6-402(4)(b), C.R.S.