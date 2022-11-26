Town of Wellington Welcomes Back Wellington Lights Event

The Town of Wellington is welcoming the winter season with several events, celebrated as Wellington Lights.

Holiday Tree Lighting

December 2 – Centennial Park | 6 pm

Join the Wellington Public Library for the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Youth can pick up a free book and ornament, visit Santa, and sing with the “Wellie Wailers” and Wellington Community Band while enjoying free Hot Chocolate.

Parade of Lights

December 3 – Cleveland Ave. | 5 pm

The Town of Wellington invites you to participate in the annual Wellington Parade of Lights. This parade will be held on December 3. The parade starts at 5 pm with a line-up on 1st Street at 3:30 pm. Register for free at https://linktr.ee/wellingtonlights before 5 pm on November 27.

Tour of Lights

The Tour of Lights is a community map of decorated properties available for you to admire all December long. Interested in placing your property on the map and competing for the title of “Best Holiday House”? Submit your information at https://linktr.ee/wellingtonlights! The deadline to register your house is November 25 at 5 pm. There will be a vote for “best holiday house” by those who tour during the month of December.

Special accommodation requests for this event may be emailed to ADA@wellingtoncolorado.gov