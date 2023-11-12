Town of Windsor Receives Medium Community of the Year and Economic Development Achievement Awards

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — At its annual conference in Grand Junction, Colo. on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, the Economic Development Council of Colorado (EDCC) presented the Town of Windsor Economic Development team with the Medium Community of the Year award, honoring excellence in the economic development of a community.

Since the creation of Windsor’s Economic Development Department in 2011, the town has continued to invest in infrastructure improvements, regional participation, and strategic community planning. Windsor’s three-person Economic Development team serves over 1,000 businesses spanning over 13 business parks across Windsor.

“I am incredibly proud to accept this distinguished award on behalf of the Town of Windsor. It is a testament to our collective vision, hard work, and unwavering dedication to economic growth and development,” said Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer. “Our town’s success would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of our local businesses, residents, and government leadership who have come together to foster innovation and create opportunities for all.”

Stacy Brown, Windsor’s Economic Development Director, also individually received the 2023 Economic Development Achievement Award, EDCC’s most prestigious honor. The award celebrates an economic practitioner’s outstanding achievements, including their commitment to personal professional development, success in the development and retention of businesses within their community, and furthering the profession in Colorado.

Brown is a graduate of the Economic Development Institute and has been a leader in the community—both locally and regionally—for over 24 years, 12 of those being in Windsor. Brown has played an integral role in attracting and retaining companies in the community and advocating to bring in more tourism dollars—such as the Future Legends sports complex—to Windsor. As a result, over two million square feet of space has been acquired for commercial businesses that will add over 3,000 jobs within the coming years.

Since 1976, the EDCC has been promoting effective, responsible economic development practices across the state. As the state’s premier economic development resource, the EDCC represents Colorado’s public and private sector interests. Learn more about the EDCC and other EDIE award recipients at edcconline.org.

Find out more about Windsor’s Economic Development at windsorgov.com/EconomicDevelopment.

