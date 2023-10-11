Town of Windsor to Host Oct. 27 Volunteer Opportunity Fair

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Town of Windsor is hosting a Volunteer Opportunity Fair on Friday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St. This a free event with no registration required.

Attendees can browse volunteer opportunities with the Town of Windsor and local nonprofit organizations at this job fair-style event. Community members can meet with local organizations, ask questions, and sign up to volunteer.

Opportunities range from one-time commitments to weekly service. Volunteer activities may include packing food, gardening, providing companionship, yardwork, working with kids, driving, museum work, and more.

“This event will be a great chance to stop in and find your perfect volunteer experience,” said Volunteer Coordinator Madeline Cheek. “There are so many great causes and opportunities to learn about right here in Windsor!”

The Windsor Volunteer Experience is on a mission to build a spirit of community service in the Town of Windsor. The program envisions a community where citizens are active, invested, and involved.

To learn more about the Windsor Volunteer Experience, visit windsorgov.com/Volunteer or call Volunteer Coordinator Madeline Cheek at 970-388-5199.