Town of Windsor to Host Police Chief Recruitment Forum March 21

The Town of Windsor is hosting a forum for the community on the recruitment process for its next Chief of Police on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

The event, hosted in collaboration with the town’s recruitment partner, Strategic Government Resources (SGR), provides a unique opportunity for community members to actively participate in shaping the future of law enforcement in Windsor.

For the first hour of the event, representatives from SGR will lead group discussions with attendees about the nationwide recruitment process, as well as gather feedback on their priorities and expectations for the town’s next Chief of Police. Residents will also have the chance to ask additional questions of SGR during the final half-hour of the event.

The recruitment forum takes place from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Windsor Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St. The event is free to attend and no registration is required.

To learn more about the Windsor Police Department, visit windsorpd.com.