Transfort Announces Service Changes Effective August 15

Transfort, the transit agency owned by the City of Fort Collins, is announcing service changes to several routes effective Monday, August 15.

Like most transit agencies across the nation, staff shortages are limiting the service levels that Transfort can fulfill. Starting August 15, some routes will be suspended or maintained at reduced frequency to ensure that transit service remains reliable. Transfort is currently recruiting drivers and will resume service once staffing levels allow the agency to do so.

“While we’ve had to suspend service on some routes, we’ve adjusted times to enhance connections on other routes, and are emphasizing stability for the system overall,” said Drew Brooks, director of Transfort and Parking Services. “Restoring an additional hour of evening service on some of our most traveled routes does not require additional staff, and this adjustment will allow more customers to complete their evening commute.”

Summary of Changes:

Route 6 Northbound and southbound service times will be adjusted to 5 minutes later to enhance connections with MAX and Route 5.

Route 92 All service times are adjusted 5 minutes later to accommodate new Poudre High School bell time changes.

Routes 2, 6, 7, 8, 16, and MAX Extending service 1 hour later in the evening. The last departures will be in the 8 pm hour.

FLEX Express to Boulder: resuming the last northbound and southbound trips which were previously suspended. Last southbound departure from the Downtown Transit Center in Fort Collins at 5:20 pm Last northbound departure from 18th & Euclid in Boulder at 7:20 pm

resuming the last northbound and southbound trips which were previously suspended. Route 19: Service suspended

Service suspended Routes 6, 7: Saturday service suspended

Saturday service suspended HORN: Monday – Friday frequency every 20 minutes; Saturday service suspended

Passengers are encouraged to stay up to date with service changes by subscribing to receive real-time email or text alerts for the routes they choose at ridetransfort.com/subscribe

On-demand taxi service is available for routes that have been suspended. Customers can schedule a trip to or from a bus stop along the route that is suspended, or to or from another linked bus stop or transit center. This service will be available Monday – Friday from 7 am to 7 pm and Saturday & Sunday from 8 am to 7 pm. On-demand trips must be scheduled the same day the trip will be taken by calling 970-225-4831. Call center hours are Monday – Friday from 5:30 am to 8 pm & Saturday – Sunday from 7:30 am – 5 pm.

All Transfort services continue to be fare-free. For more information about Transfort, visit ridetransfort.com.