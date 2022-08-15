Human Bean Northern Colorado Hosts School Supply Drive for Greeley-Evans School District 6

With the start of school just around the corner, Human Bean Northern Colorado is looking to provide teachers and classrooms with essential supplies to help students succeed in their educational journey. All Human Bean Northern Colorado locations are hosting a school supply drive until August 15 to benefit Teachers Closet. Customers interested in donating can visit The Human Bean’s Facebook page for details.

Teachers Closet is a resource for Greeley-Evans School District 6 teachers and staff to get free school supplies for their classrooms. Donations are accepted from the community and displayed in the warehouse where teachers can pick out what they need to turn their classrooms into effective teaching environments.

Most needed items include scissors, calculators, mechanical pencils, rulers, graph paper, spiral notebooks, two-pocket folders, dry erase markers, Sharpies, colored pencils, construction paper, glue, and glue sticks.

To learn more about Teachers Closet, visit greeleyschools.org/teacherscloset.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with 10 separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, (Hwy 85) LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549

Mobile Coffee Truck – view the truck schedule at humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/.