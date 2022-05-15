United Way of Larimer County Presents Northern Colorado Nonprofit Equity Symposium

A Full-day Conference for Nonprofit Professionals Working to Advance Equity in Larimer County

United Way of Larimer County will host the inaugural Northern Colorado Nonprofit Equity Symposium on May 31, 2022, at The Ranch in Loveland. This full-day conference is open to all nonprofit staff and volunteers in Larimer County and Northern Colorado. Attendees will choose from a variety of specialized education tracks to gain knowledge, skills, and insights from expert speakers and presenters, foster connections with other nonprofit professionals, and feel more prepared to advance equity in Larimer County through their work in the nonprofit community. “Equity is part of everything we do,” said Deirdre Sullivan, President, and CEO of United Way of Larimer County.

“We’ve heard from nonprofit partners that diversity, equity, and inclusion training is a need in our community. The Northern Colorado Nonprofit Equity Symposium was created to further this vital work and ensure our local nonprofits have the tools they need to succeed.”

Six specialized tracks will provide in-depth knowledge and skills during two 90-minute breakout sessions. Each track is customized for nonprofit staff and volunteers across a range of career stages, prior knowledge, and experience with the topic and functional areas. Track topics include community-centric fundraising, using data to advance equity, inclusive messaging and marketing, understanding and dismantling bias, and the exploration of intersectionality and identity-based self-care. Individual tickets are $60 with an option to purchase five or more at a discounted $50 per ticket rate. A limited number of full or partial conference scholarships are available and must be applied for by May 4.

“Local nonprofit organizations are on the front lines of the most critical issues facing Larimer County. By educating and empowering the staff and volunteers who work in these organizations to advance equity, we can reduce the number of people who are affected by identity-based disparities in access and outcomes and make our community a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive,” said Morgan Vanek, Director of Nonprofit Excellence at United Way of Larimer County.

Learn more about the Symposium, including specifics about the six tracks, speakers, schedule of activities, and more at uwaylc.org/noco-np-equity-symposium.