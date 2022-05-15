Exciting News for Denver’s NEW CSU Spur Campus

CSU Spur is free and open to the public Monday-Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.

No one in the world is doing what CSU Spur is doing in the same way … at their building that is already open (Vida) they have a community-serving veterinary hospital through Dumb Friends League and visitors can watch veterinarians perform surgery on dogs and cats, they have 9 horses that live on-site and help with 7,500+ human therapy sessions each year, and underwater treadmills for horses to also receive therapy on-site.

It’s a really groundbreaking way to bring the resources of higher education to everyone (and it’s just plain cool)

A few things to know:

Save the date for June 8 (11 am to 1 pm) CSU Spur will open the CSU Spur Terra building – focused on food and agriculture – think rooftop greenhouses, green roofs, vertical gardens, visible labs with scientists at work, and a teaching kitchen (with taste testing lab!) – all open and free to the public.

Planting the living wall and green roof spaces soon

Spur is a great free activity for the kids this summer! Day campus, school groups, families – everyone is welcome! Schedule group trips, or Spur is open 9 am to 5 pm every Monday-Saturday! Kids can play in the mock exam clinic There’s virtual reality! Our 9-foot kitten in the lobby meows and growls at visitors!



Planting Community Food Access garden at CSU Terra in partnership with local nonprofits later in May.