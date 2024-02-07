Upcoming Stormwater Maintenance Projects Planned for February and Early March

Three stormwater maintenance projects will be under construction throughout February and early March to repair storm drainpipes in Loveland. Construction will occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Westbound US 34, south of Lake Loveland:

Construction on US 34 will begin Thursday, Feb. 8 and will last approximately two weeks. The westbound right lane will be closed to traffic while crews perform maintenance to a pipe underneath the culvert crossing, as well as a sinkhole along the pedestrian walkway. During construction, lanes will shift periodically to conduct pipeline repairs across US 34 while always maintaining one-lane access. This repair provides the most cost-effective and least disruptive way to rehabilitate the existing pipe. To avoid the construction zone, residents can detour from Garfield to 1st Street or 29th Street if they are heading westbound.

Northbound Monroe Avenue, north of 42nd Street:

Construction on Monroe Avenue north of 42nd will happen Monday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 23. The right shoulder lane will be closed. During construction, traffic will be diverted to the left lane, heading northbound. To avoid the construction zone, residents can detour from 37th Street to US 287 and then 57th Street.

Southbound Buchanan Avenue and N. Garfield Avenue:

Construction on Buchanan Avenue and N. Garfield Avenue will happen from Tuesday, March 5, through Tuesday, March 11. The right turn lane from Buchanan onto southbound 287 will be closed. Traffic will be directed to stay on 287 to 29th Street heading southbound. Traffic trying to enter the shopping center heading southbound should enter Orchards before reaching N. Garfield Avenue. Traffic heading northbound on 287/Garfield Avenue will be able to enter the shopping center on N. Garfield Avenue. Additionally, the right shoulder lane heading northbound on N. Garfield Avenue will be closed; however, traffic turning right on N. Garfield Avenue onto 287/Garfield Avenue will still be able to head southbound.

Loveland’s stormwater pipes are inspected by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) truck, where a robot crawler with mounted cameras is sent down a manhole that captures live footage of the pipe’s interior condition. In 2023, the CCTV truck inspected 1,100 pipes and found 15 pipe repairs, among the 15 are the three listed. The remaining will be completed throughout the year. With this tool available, repairs have become more regular to avoid pipes from collapsing during heavy rainfall that typically happens from May to August.

For news about current and upcoming construction projects throughout the City, visit the “Cone Zone” webpage at lovgov.org/ConeZone. Residents are encouraged to follow the City of Loveland’s Nextdoor, Facebook, and X, formerly known as Twitter, social media pages for additional notices about construction projects.