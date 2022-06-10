US 287 Concrete Panel Replacement Near LaPorte Begins in June

The Colorado Department of Transportation began concrete panel replacement on US Highway 287 on June 13. Work is taking place along US 287 beginning near LaPorte and extending north toward Ted’s Place from Mile Point 351 to MP 354. Ralph L. Wadsworth is the contractor for this project.
This project will improve safety to the traveling public by replacing crumbling roadway to create a smoother drive. Intersection improvements will provide a safer and more efficient travel for motor vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians.
Travel Impacts
June 13, all southbound traffic on US 287 will be detoured onto County Road 54G also known as US Highway 287B. The detour will be in place June 13 – 17 and June 20 – 24 beginning at 6 am with all lanes opening on Friday at 8 am.
On June 27 – 30, motorists can expect single alternating lane closures guided by flaggers with minimal traffic delays. The project is expected to last until the end of June.
Detour route
Southbound travel will exit at County Road 54G to LaPorte, continue southbound on CR 54G and rejoin US 287 at the roundabout just east of N Taft Hill Road.
