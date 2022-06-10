Off the Hook Arts Summerfest 2022



Come celebrate the return of Off the Hook Arts festivals with Summerfest 2022 and their 10th Anniversary!

There will be two weeks of world-class concerts (6 of them!) and compelling talks (5 in all) probing the creative imagination in music and science. How do we get ideas? How does memory work with imagination in the creation of music or a scientific discovery? Featuring renowned performers Bruce Adolphe, Kelly-Hall Tompkins, Michael Brown, Matthew Zalkind, and many more!!

Off the Hook Arts values what music does for all ages, from children to adults. This SummerFest, Adults accompanying a student may purchase a discounted ticket for half price at the door.

Talk 1 “Line and Light”: Friday, June 17 at 4:30 pm at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, 1400 Remington Street, Fort Collins. A reading and discussion of poems from Yang’s new book that circles themes of ecology, shadow puppetry, ancestry, Daoist thought, translation, time, and art. Enjoy the event for free when you sign up to volunteer!

Talk 2 “Creativity, Imagination, and Storytelling in Science: Tuesday, June 21 at 5:30 pm at Ginger and Baker 351-359 Linden Street, Fort Collins. Scott Denning, professor of Atmospheric Science at CSU, works to understand the metabolism of the Earth’s biosphere. Enjoy the event for free when you sign up to volunteer!

“Strangers on the Earth”: Thursday, June 23 at 6:30 pm, reception at 5:30. Located at the Dome at Sunrise Ranch, 100 Sunrise Ranch Road, Loveland. Come meet documentary filmmaker Tristan Cook as he introduces his film and answers questions in the Q&A to follow. Enjoy the event for FREE when you sign up to volunteer!

“Yes and…”: Friday, June 24 at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30. At Grace Presbyterian Church, 300 Whedbee Street, Fort Collins. Our very own artistic director and renowned composer Bruce Adolphe, teams up with Kristin Lee for an unpredictable encounter of free improvisation. Enjoy the event for free when you sign up to volunteer!

“There’s Something There.” Monday, June 27 at 5:30 pm at Innosphere Ventures, 320 East Vine Drive, Suite 101, Fort Collins. Join Bruce Adolphe as he explores what constitutes a musical idea in a variety of time periods and styles and improvises at the keyboard to examine mysteries of musical creativity. Enjoy the event for free when you sign up to volunteer!

Talk 5 “The Brain in Search of Itself”: Wednesday, June 29 at 5:30 pm at TILT, 701 Oval Drive, Fort Collins. Benjamin Ehrlich discusses the life of Santiago Ramon y Cajal who discovered the neuron and transformed our understanding of the human mind. Enjoy the event for free when you sign up to volunteer!

Don’t forget Opening Night event and other concerts and talks. Please visit the website for more details on all events.