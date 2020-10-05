Utilities Hardship Assistance Fund Launched by Wellington

The town of Wellington has launched a Utility Hardship Assitance Fund now to aid those who have lost wages, experienced a reduction in work hours or faced other income hardships that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Households in Wellington are eligible to receive up to $1,000 in grant funding to pay for utility bills including water, sewer, gas, electric, trash and internet. This Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funded program is created to aid those who dealing with income troubles from the pandemic.

Applications for the fund opened Monday, October 5 and are being awarded on a first come first serve basis until the $60,000 fund runs out.

Applicants must align with the following to receive eligibility:

Be a Wellington resident

Apply funding towards residential utilities with a Wellington service address

Be able to provide proof of economic hardship and confirmation of bill payment if audited

Have experienced financial hardship caused by COVID-19 such as temporary job loss, reduced work hours, reduced salary, increased utility cost from time spent at home, etc. beginning March 1, 2020 or later

Hard copies of the applications are available for pick up at Wellington Town Hall located at 3735 Cleveland Avenue, Town Annex or the Post Office. Completed applications can be dropped off at Town Hall 24 hours seven days a week in the “Water Bill Drop Box” or with staff Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3 pm.

“We recognize COVID-19 continues to have a major impact on the lives of our community members,” said Interim Town Administrator Kelly Houghteling. “By leveraging these federal funds, we hope to provide a moment of relief to those most affected,” Kelly said.

For more information regarding the Wellington Utilities Hardship Assistance Fund, visit: www.wellingtoncolorado.gov or to submit an application online, visit: www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/472/Utilities-Fund