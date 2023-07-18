Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, partners with ARC Thrift Stores to provide vouchers for Veterans to any ARC Thrift Store in Colorado.

The vouchers allow Veterans to purchase clothing for job interviews, work, weddings, etc. This program is especially appropriate for recently discharged Veterans transitioning back into civilian life on a tight budget. If clothing isn’t needed, the voucher can be used for other items in the store.

The process is simple, email your DD-214 to Resource@qualifiedlisteners.org and include your name, phone number, and mailing address. They’ll mail you a voucher.

This program is another service to all Veterans from Qualified Listeners. For more information, call 720-600-0860 or visit www.QualifiedListeners.org