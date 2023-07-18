Johnstown Police Department Arrests 4 Individuals Connected to Child Prostitution

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Johnstown Police Department and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office participated in a coordinated multi-jurisdictional operation with a focus on child prostitution from July 6-8.

Johnstown Police Department was able to arrest the following people:

Devin Michael Weilnau, 29, Weld County

Michael Vincent Hughes, 32, Larimer County

Randy Whitman, 58, Larimer County

Mark Joseph Gallegos, 58, Larimer County

Weilnau, Hughes, and Whitman, not Johnstown residents, are being charged with two counts of solicitation of child prostitution, enticement of a child, and internet luring of a child. Michael Vincent Hughes is also being charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Mark Joseph Gallegos, not a Johnstown resident, is being charged with one count each of solicitation of child prostitution, enticement of a child, and internet luring of a child. An additional charge for Gallegos is pending.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the suspects or who are victims of human trafficking, call Detective Sergeant Slocum with the Johnstown Police Department at 970-587-5555.