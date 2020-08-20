Weld and Larimer County Food Banks Receive $3,500 from Points West Community Bank

Points West Community Bank has announced a $3,500 donation to the Weld and Larimer County Food Banks to honor its annual Customer Appreciation Week.

Points West Community Bank has decided to donate its budget to two organizations that need help feeding their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the donation to the food banks comes through a charitable program developed by the community bank called ‘Point West CARES’ which aims to serve areas across Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska in areas of Community, Advancement, Reinvestment, Environment and Service.

“Points West Bank is proud to be able to support the Weld County Food Bank, especially during these challenging times,” said Tim Ulrich, Branch President of Greeley’s Points West Community Bank. “We know that many of our neighbors, customers, and friends have found themselves in unique and unforeseen circumstances this year, and it’s our hope that we can help support the work and effort of the Weld County Food Bank as they provide essential nutritional services to our community,” Tim said.

Points West Community Bank also serves its customers by providing free-shred week from Monday, August 24 through Friday, August 28. During this time, customers will be able to take papers and documents to locations that are participating to be shredded.

Furthermore, locations that are participating in the Front Range include Loveland, Fort Collins, Windsor, Water Valley, Greeley West, and Wellington. The shred bins will be located at the front of each lobby so that social distancing rules can take place to ensure the safety of bank customers and employees.

“The countless hours and dedication that is put into the community by this amazing team are appreciated beyond measure,” said Cindy Lopez-Ellis, Branch Manager of Points West Community Bank Loveland and Board Member of the Food Bank at Larimer County. “We are so thankful and happy to be a part of and support the Larimer County Food Bank,” Cindy said.