Weld RE-4 School District to Hold Elementary Groundbreakings

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Weld RE-4 School District will hold groundbreaking ceremonies for two new elementary schools May 2 and 4.

Peakview Neighborhood Elementary School:

May 2, 2023

5 – 6:30 p.m.

550 Sundance Dr., Windsor, CO

RainDance Neighborhood Elementary School:

May 4, 2023

5 – 6:30 p.m.

2015 Covered Bridge Pkwy., Windsor, CO

The ceremony will include brief remarks by school officials and local dignitaries, an official groundbreaking, and light refreshments.

The two elementary schools result from community support of a $271-million bond package in November 2022. Each school will be approximately 75,000 square feet and will include the following:

600-K-5 student capacity and 64-preschool student capacity

100-student Small Learning Communities (SLCs), stacked two stories that include student gathering space, technology resources, and teacher workrooms/support offices

Centralized innovation commons and maker space

Fitness/wellness, music/stage, and cafeteria that are close in proximity to promote after-hour use and to be used as the central social gathering locations for students

Teacher workrooms and administrative support offices

Construction is slated to be complete, and the buildings open by the fall of 2024.

For more information on the 2022 bond and its projects, visit https://bond.weldre4.org/ or email engage@weldre4.org.